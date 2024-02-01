Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

