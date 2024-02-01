Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.