Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $184.39 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

