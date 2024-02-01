Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

