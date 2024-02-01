Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $364,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

