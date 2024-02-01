Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of EBR opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

(Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.