Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,879 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

