Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 212,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

