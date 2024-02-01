Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,477,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 424,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

