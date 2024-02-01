Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.