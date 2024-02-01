Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 92,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,415,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,388 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

