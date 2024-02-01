Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 40,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

