Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 40,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE PSX opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on PSX
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.