Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

