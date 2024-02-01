Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

