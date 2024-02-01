Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SENS. StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Senseonics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Senseonics Price Performance

SENS stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 111.66% and a negative net margin of 158.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

