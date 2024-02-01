Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shopify Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

