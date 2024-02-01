Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Decreases By 10.0%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 995,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 68.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 41,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.3% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $981.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

