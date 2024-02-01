Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Drops By 5.8%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Copart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Copart has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

