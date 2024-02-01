Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Decreases By 5.9%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
GRUPF opened at C$66.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.