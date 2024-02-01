Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.