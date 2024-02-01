Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 231 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $252.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $259.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $217.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.