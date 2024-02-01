Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,505 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.08%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

