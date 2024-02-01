Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

