Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.59 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

