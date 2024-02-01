Sigma Planning Corp Buys 572 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

