Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 131,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

