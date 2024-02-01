Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.40% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

FDHY opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

