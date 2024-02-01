Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

