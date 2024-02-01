Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

