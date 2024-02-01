Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $625.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.24 and a 200-day moving average of $484.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.51.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

