Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

NYSE HUM opened at $378.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

