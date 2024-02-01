Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS NEAR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

