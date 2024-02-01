Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,847,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

XCEM opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $292.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

