Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

