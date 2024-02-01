Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $223,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

