Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $246,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.