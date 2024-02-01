Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $246,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carrier Global Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
