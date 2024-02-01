Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

