Sigma Planning Corp Has $860,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

PGR stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.