Sigma Planning Corp Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $53.69 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

