Sigma Planning Corp Has $920,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $78.14 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

