Sigma Planning Corp Has $975,000 Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 596,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,624.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 189.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 171,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

