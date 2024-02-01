Sigma Planning Corp Has $979,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 218,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,504,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,414,000 after purchasing an additional 583,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

