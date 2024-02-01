Sigma Planning Corp Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.42% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARZ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

