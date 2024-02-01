Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,258 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

