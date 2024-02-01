Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

