Sigma Planning Corp Invests $902,000 in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 3.09% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.