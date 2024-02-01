Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $989,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

