Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $994,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after buying an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $30,712,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.