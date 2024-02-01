Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,521 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OIH opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.02 and a 200 day moving average of $325.45. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.