Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,961 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.